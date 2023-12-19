Vista Outdoor Increases Ammunition Prices Due to High Demand

A major parent company in the firearms industry, Vista Outdoor, recently announced that it will be implementing significant price increases for its ammunition products. The decision comes in response to an anticipated shortage of gunpowder on a global scale. The Minnesota-based company confirmed the price hike in a letter sent to customers on December 1, with the changes set to take effect on January 1.

According to Brett Nelson, the Vice President of Sales, Sporting Products at Vista Outdoor, the company’s suppliers have reported an unprecedented demand for gunpowder, leading to the potential shortage. In light of this, Vista Outdoor has chosen to increase its ammunition prices to help offset the rising costs. The price increases will apply to several well-known brands, including Remington, Alliant Powder, CCI, Federal, SEVI-Shot, and Speer.

The specific percentage increases vary depending on the type of ammunition. Shotshell and rifle ammunition will see increases of 1-7%, while handguns and 22LR/Shorts will experience a 1-5% increase. WMR/HMR ammunition will also be subject to a 1-7% price hike. Additionally, primers will face a 5% increase, and Alliant Powder will see a higher increase of 10%, albeit with limited availability.

Vista Outdoor also informed customers that unless they cancel their orders, all existing and future orders shipped on or after January 1, 2024, will be repriced according to the new prices. The company plans to release new price lists in the coming weeks to notify customers of the changes.

While Vista Outdoor did not explicitly mention the specific world events leading to the surge in demand for ammunition, experts speculate that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, as well as the Israel-Hamas confrontation, have contributed to the increased need for ammunition.

It is worth noting that ammunition prices have been steadily rising over the years, exacerbated the disruptions caused the COVID-19 pandemic. The combination of heightened demand and strained supply chains has created a challenging market for ammunition manufacturers and suppliers.

As companies like Vista Outdoor take steps to adjust their pricing to align with market conditions, firearm enthusiasts and customers should anticipate the impact this may have on the availability and affordability of ammunition.