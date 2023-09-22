AMLO Launches New WhatsApp Channel to Share Information

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has started a new channel on the WhatsApp platform to share information about his agenda, accomplishments, and results. The President invited his followers to join his new WhatsApp channel, stating that he is the most-watched Spanish-language ‘streamer’. To join the channel, there are two simple ways:

1. Click on the link shared on the President’s Twitter account, which will open the WhatsApp application and the President’s channel. Press ‘follow’ to view the content.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your mobile device. At the bottom left, select ‘Novedades’ or ‘Updates’. If it appears as ‘Estados’ or ‘Status’, update or reinstall the application. In the upper part, click on “En la pestaña Novedades ahora se encuentran los estados y los canales. Encontrar canales” (In the ‘Novedades’ tab, you will find updates and channels. Find channels). Accept the terms and search for the channel name: Andrés Manuel López Obrador. Follow the channel selecting the option in the upper right corner.

The objective of these new WhatsApp channels is to provide information according to users’ interests. WhatsApp channels can be used businesses to share information quickly and effectively. They are also beneficial for neighborhood organizations to disseminate information about local issues while maintaining user privacy. It is recommended to activate notifications to receive real-time updates from the channel. For example, if you are unable to watch a live football match, your favorite team’s channel can provide goal updates and match summaries through notifications.

