Amitabh Bachchan Receives a Special Gift from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ Contestant

A heartwarming moment unfolded on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ when a contestant surprised Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan with a special gift. Dilip Mohan Shimpi from Nandurbar, Maharashtra, who appeared on episode 86 of the popular quiz show, gifted Bachchan a handcrafted pathani suit. The actor, touched the thoughtful gesture, expressed his gratitude and promised to wear the suit and share a picture on social media.

During the gameplay, Big B asked Shimpi about his current occupation. The contestant revealed that he had ventured into the profession of tailoring after facing financial difficulties during his childhood. He explained the various odd jobs he had undertaken, including working at a lemonade shop and delivering newspapers, before finally starting a tailoring business with his brothers.

Shimpi also shared how he had used Bachchan’s name for the publicity of his shop. Inspired Bachchan’s movie ‘Sharabi,’ they named their shop Ashok Tailors and even had a painter create a poster with the actor’s image. However, the poster depicted Bachchan in a suit, which caused confusion among customers as they primarily stitched pants, shirts, pathani suits, and kurta-pyjamas. Nonetheless, the contestant now had the opportunity to repay Bachchan for inadvertently promoting his shop presenting him with a specially stitched pathani kurta pyjama.

Touched the sincerity of the gift, Bachchan thanked Shimpi and expressed his admiration for the craftsmanship. He assured the contestant that he would wear the pathani suit and even tag his shop in the social media post to show his appreciation. He also highlighted the rarity of people stitching clothes specifically for him.

The episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15,’ where this heartwarming exchange took place, airs on Sony television.