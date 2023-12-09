Rumors Surrounding Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s Relationship Continue to Spread

Speculations surrounding the state of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s relationship are continually gaining momentum, capturing the attention of social media users. Recent observations from vigilant netizens have fueled these rumors, with many pointing to a possible ‘unfollow’ action Amitabh Bachchan on Instagram as a sign of trouble.

A viral post on social media has brought this matter into the spotlight, questioning whether Amitabh Bachchan has indeed unfollowed his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya. In response, some individuals have argued that they never followed each other in the first place. Others have suggested that Amitabh Bachchan may have privacy settings on his account that allow only him to view his followers.

Comments on the post ranged from outright denials to speculations about potential issues in their relationship. One user mentioned the existence of privacy settings that could limit public visibility, while others went as far as expressing concerns about the possibility of divorce.

It is worth noting that Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007 and have a daughter named Aaradhya, born in 2011. While their personal lives capture public interest, it is also essential to focus on their professional careers.

Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II,’ which received tremendous love and appreciation from fans. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for his roles in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and ‘Thalaivar 170.’

While the rumors regarding their relationship continue to circulate, it is essential to remember that social media can often be a breeding ground for speculation. Only Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan truly know the state of their relationship, and it is important to respect their privacy in times like these.