“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” Premieres on Lifetime

The movie “Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” is set to premiere on Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. The film tells the shocking tale of a man who went the alias “Amish Stud” and conspired with his secret lover to murder his wife, causing disbelief and dismay within his traditional Amish community.

For those looking to stream the movie for free, there are a few options available. Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling all offer free trials that include access to the live stream of “Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story.” Additionally, subscribers to Lifetime.com can stream the movie the day after it airs on television.

Philo is a live TV streaming service that focuses on entertainment channels like MTV, Paramount Network, and Discovery. For just $25 per month, subscribers gain access to over 60 channels and unlimited DVR. The service can be streamed on various app-enabled devices and offers a 7-day free trial for new users.

“Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story” will be broadcast on Lifetime, which can be found on various TV channels such as Verizon Fios, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, DIRECTV, and Dish. Viewers can use their channel finder to locate the correct channel for their provider.

