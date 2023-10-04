New Job Opportunity: Digital Marketing/Social Media Assistant

A music company called Amigo Records & Prescription Songs is currently seeking a Digital Marketing/Social Media Assistant in Los Angeles, CA. The assistant will have various responsibilities including creating graphic design assets, staying updated on social media trends, managing content calendars, overseeing social media accounts, and maintaining a weekly newsletter. It is important for the candidate to have expert knowledge of major social channels and to suggest new ways to attract fans through promotions and competitions.

The ideal candidate should have fluency in Adobe Creative Suite and be able to edit or polish content for social media. Strong copywriting skills are necessary to adapt to artist-specific voices. Researching audience preferences and discovering current trends is also a part of this role.

Requirements for the position include a passion for working in music and helping develop up-and-coming artists. It is preferred that the candidate is fully vaccinated and up to date with their COVID-19 vaccination. Being self-motivated, enthusiastic, detail-oriented, and able to multitask and meet deadlines is vital.

Proficiency in various social platforms including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Threads, Twitter, Discord, Twitch, YouTube, Snapchat, and Triller is required. Knowledge of analytics platforms such as Spotify for Artists, Apple Music for Artists, and Chartmetric is also important. Strong organization and communication skills are necessary, as well as the ability to work independently and with other team members.

The pay range for this position is $45,000 – $47,500, but it may vary depending on experience and qualifications. The role is eligible for an annual bonus and benefits including health insurance and a 401(k) plan.

To apply for this position, please send your resume via email to [email protected].

