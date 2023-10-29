Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Respond to Social Media Trolling

Despite facing criticism on social media, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have chosen to embrace the negativity with a light-hearted approach. The couple, known for their impeccable sense of humor, recently shared a hilarious video on Instagram, showcasing their ability to laugh off the trolls.

In the comical video, Deepika can be seen wearing a stunning pink outfit and diamonds, sarcastically complimenting herself. Her caption mirrors the theme of the video, highlighting her sarcastic confidence in her appearance.

Unsurprisingly, the video received an outpouring of likes and comments from fans. Ranveer, unable to contain his laughter, expressed his amusement with a series of “HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA !!!!! DEDD !!!!!” in the comment section. Even Karan Johar, the host of “Koffee With Karan,” couldn’t resist commenting, stating his obsession with the video. Deepika’s sister, Anisha, also chimed in with a playful comment.

However, the couple’s lighthearted response to the trolls isn’t the only thing garnering attention. During their appearance on “Koffee With Karan,” Deepika revealed that she and Ranveer were not initially exclusive, dating other people until he proposed marriage. This revelation has sparked conversations about modern relationships and the importance of open communication.

Meanwhile, Ranveer himself has faced teasing for his fairytale-like descriptions of his first encounters with both Deepika and rumored ex-girlfriend, Anushka Sharma. These similarities have led to playful banter among fans about his choice of romantic expressions.

While netizens continue to criticize Deepika for her casual dating comment, comedian Vir Das took a stand on social media, questioning the need for such judgments. The comedian faced his fair share of online trolling, but he remains unapologetic in his support for Deepika.

In a world where social media often becomes a breeding ground for negativity, Deepika and Ranveer’s ability to brush off the hate with humor serves as a refreshing reminder to not take it all too seriously. Their resilience and ability to find joy even in the face of trolls is an admirable trait that inspires others to embrace a more light-hearted approach to online criticism.

