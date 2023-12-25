Kidnappings on the Rise in Colombia: An Alarming Trend

According to a recent report, the number of kidnappings in Colombia has seen a significant increase in recent years, marking a concerning trend. Between January and October of this year, a total of 287 people were abducted, representing a 73-percent surge compared to the same period the previous year. This surge in kidnappings comes as a shock to many Colombians who believed that this crime had been mostly eradicated following a peace deal in 2016.

In the past, kidnapping was heavily associated with the decades-long internal conflict in Colombia, in which armed groups used it as a means to generate income through extortion fees. However, following the peace deal, the rate of kidnappings significantly declined. Unfortunately, this trend has been reversed in recent years as violence resurged in certain areas of the country.

Experts believe that rival armed groups and criminal networks are capitalizing on the power vacuum left the disbandment of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), the country’s largest rebel group at the time. These groups have turned to kidnapping as a means to finance their operations, particularly the illegal drug and mining ventures they have taken control of.

Critics have also pointed to President Gustavo Petro, Colombia’s first left-wing leader, as a contributing factor to the rise in kidnappings. While his administration has focused on peace talks and improving security, the agreement made with armed groups does not explicitly ban kidnapping, leaving a loophole that these groups may be exploiting for their benefit.

Kidnappings have also been enabled a climate of fear and compliance, with many cases going unreported due to threats against the safety of the hostages or their families. However, some high-profile cases, such as the recent kidnapping of the parents of football player Luis Diaz, have garnered significant attention and sparked national outrage. Families of victims have taken matters into their own hands, organizing grassroots campaigns and lobbying for their loved ones’ release.

The increase in kidnappings is a troubling reminder of the ongoing challenges Colombia faces in terms of security and stability. Efforts must be made to address the root causes of this issue and ensure the safety of the population.