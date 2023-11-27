New Article: Elon Musk’s Political Clout: A Global Order Player

Multinational corporations recently withdrew advertising from a social media platform, X, due to the presence of hateful and racist content alongside their ads. This platform, owned Elon Musk, faced a global backlash when he agreed with an antisemitic post. However, despite these controversies, Musk continues to hold significant political influence on a global scale.

One of the key sources of Musk’s political clout is Starlink, his satellite internet provider. Starlink, owned and operated Musk’s SpaceX, offers essential communication services and has allowed him to engage with world leaders. From Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to officials at the Pentagon, Musk has wooed leaders providing essential connectivity services.

Tehilla Shwartz Altshuler, a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute, argues that Musk’s influence extends beyond national regulations. She believes he should even have a seat at the UN Security Council due to his global reach and power.

While facing criticism for his political stance on X, Musk recently visited Israel and met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the visit, Musk toured locations where the terrorist group Hamas carried out brutal attacks. Interestingly, discussions about satellites and regulating antisemitic content on X mingled during his visit.

With Starlink, which operates over 4,500 satellites in space, Musk raises questions about the service’s potential role in conflicts such as the war between Israel and Hamas. Musk has previously supplied Starlink dishes to Ukraine and even contemplated cutting support, causing controversy. However, this summer, the Pentagon confirmed buying Starlink communications terminals for use the Ukraine military against Russia.

Musk’s interactions with China have also strained his relations with Taiwan. Despite being a potential solution for the country’s satellite system needs, Taiwan remains skeptical of Musk due to his pro-Beijing comments.

While Musk’s political views have found him in hot water, he has made efforts to engage with Israel recently. During his meeting with Netanyahu, they discussed rebuilding Gaza and supporting the Palestinians. However, Altshuler emphasizes that Musk’s control over Starlink and X outweighs his personal beliefs and raises concerns regarding the platform’s negligence in removing antisemitic content.

