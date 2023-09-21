The Controversy Surrounding Akshay Kumar’s Canadian Citizenship

The India-Canada diplomatic relationship has hit an all-time low as tensions continue to escalate. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of killing Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who is designated as a terrorist. This accusation has further strained the already fragile relationship between the two countries.

Amidst this ongoing tension, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s Canadian citizenship has once again become a topic of discussion on social media. Memes and jokes have flooded various platforms, speculating about Kumar’s citizenship status and his supposed involvement in secret missions.

One user jokingly suggested that Kumar was an undercover RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) agent in Canada, eliminating the Khalistani terrorist before changing his citizenship to Indian. Another user playfully commented that the actor managed to leave Canada just in time, implying that he foresaw the escalating tension between India and Canada.

The controversy surrounding Kumar’s citizenship has gained attention due to the timing of his decision to relinquish his Canadian citizenship. Many believe that he did so just before the India-Canada tension escalated, suggesting that he was aware of the impending situation.

The strained relationship between India and Canada has further deteriorated with India expelling a Canadian diplomat and halting visa services in retaliation to Canada’s inflammatory statement.

It is important to note that the memes and speculations circulating on social media should be taken with a grain of salt. While tensions between the two countries are high, it is crucial to rely on verified news sources for accurate information regarding the diplomatic crisis.

