All’s Not Well in the Bachchan Family as Social Media Drama Unfolds

Reports of tension in the Bachchan family have been making the rounds recently, with speculation surrounding Amitabh Bachchan’s decision to unfollow Aishwarya Rai on Instagram. While neither Amitabh nor the Bachchan family has commented on these rumors, a cryptic post on X (formerly Twitter) has added fuel to the fire.

In the now-deleted tweet, Amitabh shared a thought-provoking message: ‘Everything said everything done ..so do the done and done the do ..’ This enigmatic tweet was accompanied a black-and-white photo of the legendary actor himself.

Social media users were quick to notice that Amitabh follows a whopping 74 Instagram accounts, including those of Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and many others. In contrast, Aishwarya exclusively follows her husband Abhishek on the platform. However, some claim that Amitabh and Aishwarya didn’t follow each other initially.

The drama unfolded shortly after the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut movie, “The Archies,” where the entire Bachchan family appeared in high spirits. The star-studded event showcased Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Navya Nanda, and Navya’s parents Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan. In a group photo captured at the premiere, the family could be seen beaming with joy.

During the premiere, Aishwarya was spotted playfully teasing Agastya alongside Abhishek, jokingly advising him to get used to the attention he was receiving. The lighthearted moment showcased the close bond shared the Bachchan family.

As the speculation regarding the Bachchan family’s social media activity continues to circulate, fans and followers eagerly await a response or clarification from the family themselves.