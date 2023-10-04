Anushka Sharma’s Old Video Resurfaces Amid Pregnancy Rumors

An old video of Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on social media, leading to speculation about her current pregnancy rumors. In the video, the actress can be heard talking about her plans to quit acting after getting married and having children.

The video, taken during an interview with Simi Garewal, shows Anushka expressing her desire to prioritize marriage and family. She says, “Marriage is very important. I want to be married, I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably do not want to be working.”

Following her marriage to Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Anushka took a break from acting and appeared in only a few projects. Since then, she has reduced her public appearances, which has led to rumors that she is expecting her second child.

A source close to the couple has stated that Anushka is keeping a low profile to avoid speculation. The source also mentioned that Virat and Anushka will share the news of their second baby with the public at a later date.

While there is no official confirmation of Anushka’s pregnancy yet, fans continue to congratulate the couple. Anushka and Virat got married in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Vamika, in January 2021.

As of now, fans will have to wait for an official announcement from the couple themselves. Stay tuned for more updates on this story.

Definitions:

Anushka Sharma – Indian actress and producer

Virat Kohli – Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team

Speculation – The activity of guessing possible answers to a question without having enough information to be certain

