Canadian Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Accuses Political Groups of Misusing Social Media Posts

Canada-based Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has raised concerns about political groups using social media messages from singers and artists to promote their own divisive agendas. Dhillon’s statement comes after Punjabi singer Shubh faced the cancellation of his music events in India due to his social media posts that depicted a distorted map of India and were seen as supportive of the pro-Khalistan movement.

The issue of misusing social media posts has become particularly significant amidst the tense relationship between India and Canada. Recently, there have been online video threats targeting Hindus, which have gone viral on social media platforms. In response to the situation, the Canadian government issued a strong statement affirming that hate has no place in Canada.

Tensions between the two countries escalated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The Indian government dismissed these allegations as absurd and motivated. In retaliation, India expelled a Canadian diplomat in response to the expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Regarding the cancellation of his India tour, singer Shubh expressed his disappointment, stating that he was looking forward to performing in his own country. He clarified that the intention behind sharing the post on his social media story was simply to pray for Punjab, in light of reports of shutdowns in the state. He did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

AP Dhillon’s accusations shed light on the potential misuse of social media messages political groups. It is imperative to ensure that social media platforms are not exploited to spread divisive agendas. The Canadian government’s stance against hate reflects the need for responsible use of social media.

