New Rumoured Couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Set the Stage on Fire

Amidst a whirlwind of dating rumours, a video has recently emerged on social media showcasing the electrifying chemistry between popular South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The duo, accompanied the talented actress Mrunal Thakur, can be seen grooving to the rhythm of a captivating song on stage. The video quickly went viral, generating immense excitement and speculation among fans.

Speculations suggest that this enchanting performance took place during the Delhi shoot schedule of their upcoming movie ‘Family Star’. Fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness Rashmika and Vijay’s on-screen chemistry, as the video left them longing for more. Rashmika looked stunning in a pastel-colored lehenga, gracefully showcasing her dancing skills, while Vijay radiated charm in a dapper white suit.

Dating rumours have surrounded Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda for quite some time. However, both actors have neither confirmed nor denied the existence of a relationship between them. Recently, their ‘Animal’ co-star Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed their romance during a Telugu chat show. While discussing Vijay, Ranbir advised Rashmika to conceal his contact name on her phone to avoid any leaks. In response, Rashmika, with a slight shyness in her voice, acknowledged that she had changed the contact name.

Earlier this year, Rashmika and Vijay captured the hearts of their fans when they shared an endearing picture together while celebrating the five-year anniversary of their film ‘Geetha Govindam’. Their captivating gaze and a wave of emotions in the photograph only fueled rumors of a blossoming romance between the two stars.

As fans eagerly await further updates on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship status, it remains clear that their incredible bond extends beyond the silver screen. Their captivating on-stage performance is a testament to their undeniable chemistry and talent. Stay tuned for more news and updates on this exciting pair.

