Who is Orry Awatramani and Why is He Friends with Bollywood Star Kids?

Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, has become a familiar face on social media, often seen posing with Bollywood’s next-generation star kids like Jahnvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Nysa Devgn, Khushi Kapoor, and more. But who is Orry, and how did he become friends with these famous youngsters?

Orry’s identity has remained a mystery to many, sparking curiosity among netizens and even celebrities like Karan Johar, who mentioned him during an episode of “Koffee With Karan 8” featuring Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday. Although Orry’s profession remained unknown, an old video from 2019 featuring Kiara Advani discussing Orry has resurfaced online, shedding light on their connection.

In the video, Orry sends well wishes to Kiara and Shahid Kapoor for their film “Kabir Singh.” Intrigued, Shahid asks Kiara who Orry is, to which she explains, “This is Orhan Awatramani. His brother, Kabir Awatramani, was in my class and he was my junior in school. And this Orry’s message was really sweet.”

Although Kiara’s response indicates a personal connection to Orry through her school days, it still leaves the question of his profession unanswered. Speculations arise in the comment section of the video, with some suggesting that Orry’s brother runs a significant PR company.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Who is Orry?

A: Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, is a social media personality known for his close association with Bollywood star kids.

Q: How did Orry become friends with Bollywood star kids?

A: The exact details of Orry’s friendship with Bollywood star kids are unknown. However, Kiara Advani revealed in an interview that Orry’s brother was her junior in school, suggesting a personal connection.

Q: What does Orry do for a living?

A: Orry’s profession remains undisclosed, leaving netizens and celebrities curious about his occupation.

Q: Is Orry connected to the film industry?

A: While Orry is often seen with Bollywood star kids, his exact involvement with the film industry is unclear. However, his presence alongside these young actors suggests a level of association.

