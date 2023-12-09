Concerns over Silence: Bollywood Celebrities Mum on Animal Controversy

The recent release of the film Animal has sparked intense discussions and debates about its portrayal of toxic behavior and misogyny. While the controversy has gained traction and even reached the parliamentary level, it is surprising how Bollywood celebrities have remained silent on the matter.

Despite the outcry from various quarters, only a few individuals have openly criticized the film. Swanand Kirkire, known for his popular songs in Bollywood movies, expressed his concerns about Animal’s glorification of toxic behavior. However, the rest of the film industry seems to be treading carefully and avoiding any public commentary.

On the other hand, there is a list of Bollywood stars who have praised the movie. Allu Arjun, the acclaimed actor, took to social media to applaud the film’s cinematic brilliance and Ranbir Kapoor’s exceptional performance. Arshad Warsi also showered praise on Animal and its cast, stating that there are no boundaries to Ranbir Kapoor’s talent. SS Karthikeya, the son of renowned director SS Rajamouli, hailed Ranbir Kapoor as a “mass superstar” and praised the intense confrontation scene in the film.

Trisha Krishnan, however, received backlash after initially calling Animal a cult movie before deleting her post due to online trolling. Some questioned her support for the film, considering her previous statements about women’s dignity.

Interestingly, some celebrities, like Alia Bhatt and Adnan Sami, have chosen to indirectly address the controversy surrounding Animal. Alia Bhatt dedicated a heartfelt post to her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, praising his performance and the impact he has made in the industry. Adnan Sami took to social media to defend the creative freedom of artists, urging people not to overanalyze or “moral-police” films.

The silence of Bollywood celebrities regarding Animal raises questions about their hesitancy to engage in discussions about controversial topics. It is crucial for public figures to use their platforms responsibly and address societal concerns, especially when it comes to issues like toxic behavior and misogyny, which can perpetuate harmful narratives.

As the controversy surrounding Animal continues, the film industry’s silence only adds fuel to the debate and leaves the audience wondering why Bollywood celebrities are hesitant to voice their opinions on the matter.