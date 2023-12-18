Amherst Police Officer Arrested for Alleged Connection to Buffalo Mob

An Amherst police officer has been arrested and charged with a federal crime for making false statements about his connection to Peter Gerace Jr., the owner of Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club. Detective Gregory Trotter, a 24-year veteran of the police department, allegedly attempted to minimize his relationship with Gerace during an interview with authorities. However, cell phone data obtained the FBI showed consistent communications between Trotter and Gerace from December 2018 to April 2019. Gerace, who is facing multiple charges including bribery, drug distribution, and sex trafficking, is said to have substantial contacts in law enforcement.

The arrest of Trotter is a significant development in a larger ongoing federal investigation into the Buffalo Mob. The investigation began in 2019 with federal agent Joseph Bongiovanni, who was accused of taking bribes to protect drug traffickers. Bongiovanni’s indictment implicated Gerace, who allegedly paid bribes to avoid a federal narcotics investigation. Gerace is also the nephew of Joseph Todaro, who has been accused of leading the Buffalo Mob.

The case against Trotter emerged after a former employee and intimate partner of Gerace reported a stolen watch to the police. During subsequent interviews with federal agents, the unnamed person provided information relevant to the investigation of Gerace and Pharaoh’s Gentleman’s Club. However, the person was later assaulted a former employee of the club and a loyal friend of Gerace, Jessica Leyland, who has been charged with witness tampering.

Trotter appeared in federal court and was released on the condition of surrendering his guns and passport. The Amherst Police Department has suspended Trotter with pay. The case highlights the existence of potential ties between law enforcement and organized crime in the Buffalo area. The federal investigation into the Buffalo Mob is ongoing, with Gerace’s jury trial scheduled to begin next month.