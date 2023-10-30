Experience the Thrill of “America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration” Parade

Boston, November 18, 2023 – Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Plymouth’s cherished annual event, “America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration” (AHTC) parade comes to life once again. This year, the parade will be broadcasted live on WCVB Channel 5 and its streaming platform, Very Local. Tune in on Saturday, November 18 from 10AM-12PM to witness the excitement, or catch the parade later on-demand through the Very Local app.

For the first time ever, the AHTC parade will have a special edition airing nationally in 24 markets across Hearst Television stations, thanks to WCVB’s parent company. This means that more people than ever before will have the opportunity to witness the magnificence of this iconic event.

The parade, hosted WCVB EyeOpener anchors Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan, will feature a lineup of intricately designed floats representing significant moments from American history. In addition, local musical acts, high school marching bands, and military bands will honor our courageous veterans.

This year’s theme, “The Price of Freedom,” pays tribute to U.S. veterans and their sacrifice in building our great nation. The procession will kick off at 10AM from the historic Plymouth Rock, continuing around Water Street to Court Street and ending at the corner of Court Street and Nelson Street.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to be a part of this momentous event. Tune in to WCVB Channel 5 or stream the parade live and on-demand through the Very Local app. Immerse yourself in history and feel the pride of being a part of America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I watch the “America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration” parade?

You can watch the parade live on WCVB Channel 5 or stream it on the Very Local app.

2. What is the theme of this year’s parade?

The theme for this year’s parade is “The Price of Freedom,” honoring U.S. veterans and their contribution to the nation.

3. Who will be hosting the parade?

The parade will be hosted WCVB EyeOpener anchors Antoinette Antonio and Doug Meehan, along with other notable personalities.

4. What time does the parade start?

The parade will start at 10AM on Saturday, November 18.

5. Can I watch the parade on-demand?

Yes, you can watch the parade on-demand through the Very Local app.

