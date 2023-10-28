European Public Bathrooms: A Unique Perspective on Bathroom Facilities

Europe and the Americas may have similarities in culture, but there is one clear difference that some social media users have recently discovered: public bathroom facilities. A viral video circulating on Reddit has left Americans stunned after revealing that some urinals in Europe are located right next to pedestrians, allowing users to relieve themselves with little privacy.

The video, shared on the r/Damnthatsinteresting board, has garnered over 27,000 upvotes and 3,000 comments, leaving many scratching their heads. In the footage, men in Amsterdam, Netherlands, are seen using these public urinals in full view of passersby, positioning themselves with their backs to the public.

As one Redditor commented, “As a North American, I have zero context on how these work. I didn’t even know they existed until a minute ago.” Another commenter jokingly speculated that the litigious and puritanical nature of American society would never allow such public exposure.

However, it appears that Europeans are familiar with this concept. Many Europeans quickly pointed out that pop-up restrooms, including gender-neutral cubicles, are not uncommon in cities like Amsterdam and London. Such facilities are commonly seen at festivals and are even manufactured German company Toi Toi & Dixi, known for their mobile, connection-free sanitary solutions.

While some individuals expressed apprehension about using these exposed bathrooms, others praised the idea as being more hygienic than public urination. Users from Finland, where similar facilities are already in use, regarded them as a “much better option.” Despite differing opinions, it seems that Europeans are accustomed to and accepting of this unconventional approach to public sanitation.

FAQ:

Q: Are these public urinals common in Europe?

A: Yes, pop-up urinals are not uncommon in certain European cities, such as Amsterdam and London, especially during festivals and late-night hours.

Q: Are these urinals manufactured a specific company?

A: Yes, the urinals showcased in the video are made the German company Toi Toi & Dixi, which specializes in mobile, connection-free sanitary solutions.

Q: What is the perspective of Europeans on these public bathrooms?

A: Many Europeans view these facilities as a convenient and hygienic alternative to public urination, while others may prefer more traditional enclosed bathrooms.