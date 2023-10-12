Americans Lose $2.7 Billion to Social Media Scams in First Half of 2023

According to a new report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Americans lost a combined total of $2.7 billion to scams originating on social media between January 2021 and June 2023. This amount is significantly higher than the losses from other online scams, including website scams and email scams, during the same period.

The report highlights the various methods used scammers on social media platforms, such as romance scams, fake merchants, and fraudsters who take over users’ social media profiles to deceive their friends into sending money. Scammers even create targeted advertisements using the platforms’ own tools to exploit users based on their age, interests, and past purchases. Surprisingly, younger users are at a higher risk of falling victim to social media scams compared to people in their twenties.

David McClellan, CEO of cybersecurity startup Social Catfish, explained that younger users’ trust and reliance on technology make them more susceptible to responding to messages from strangers. They have a tendency to be more trusting of the technology they use, which scammers take advantage of.

The most common type of social media scam is online shopping fraud. Scammers advertise products for sale, and when users make a purchase either through the social platform or a link to a fake website, the items never arrive. The second most common scams are fake investment opportunities, where fraudsters claim to be financial experts and promise huge returns if users send them money.

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban, who himself fell victim to a crypto scam, warned against fake investment experts on social media. He stated that if someone claims they can make you money on social media, they are lying. Cuban emphasized that genuine financial experts would be making themselves rich instead of sharing their strategies.

Romance scams are also prevalent on social media, with fraudsters forming online relationships with strangers before requesting money. Last year, these scams resulted in nearly half a billion dollars in losses in the U.S.

To protect yourself from these scams, there are some red flags to be aware of. Urgent messages from friends asking for money should be verified contacting the friend directly. Individuals you’ve recently met online who appear overly eager to form a friendship or romantic connection may be romance scammers. Requests for payment via gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency should also raise suspicions. Additionally, be cautious of products sold at heavily discounted prices, typos or strange spellings in account names and URLs, and promises of high investment returns with little risk.

The FTC recommends limiting who can see your posts and profile information, being wary of unexpected communications, and conducting online searches for legitimacy. Monitoring your credit, avoiding debit card use for online payments, and utilizing multi-factor authentication are additional measures recommended cybersecurity experts to protect against scams on social media.

In conclusion, social media scams are a growing concern, with Americans losing billions of dollars to these fraudulent activities. It is crucial for users to be vigilant and employ safety measures to avoid falling victim to scams on social media platforms.

