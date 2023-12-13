Multiple Attacks on Commercial Ships in the Red Sea

In a significant development, it has been confirmed the U.S. Central Command that three commercial ships have been attacked in the Red Sea. The attacks were claimed the Houthi rebel militant group in Yemen, and the U.S. Central Command has expressed concern regarding the threats posed to international commerce and maritime security. The statement also suggests that Iran may be responsible for enabling these attacks.

The commercial ships identified in the statement include the Unity Explorer (owned the UK and flagged in the Bahamas), the Number 9 (a Panamanian-flagged container ship), and Sophie II (also registered in Panama).

The United States, along with its international allies and partners, is considering appropriate responses to this incident.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon reported that an American warship and multiple commercial ships had been attacked in the Red Sea. Details regarding the attack on the USS Carney and the commercial vessels are still emerging. The attack occurred in the Bab al-Mandab strait, and the activity is believed to have originated from Yemen, according to British officials.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have been involved in a series of attacks in the Red Sea, including targeted strikes on Israeli ships, suggesting an escalation in the conflict between Yemen and Hamas.

As investigations continue, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact maritime security and the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival.