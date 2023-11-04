Josh Andrés Rivera and Patrick Schwarzenegger to Star in “American Sports Story” as Aaron Hernandez and Tim Tebow

Filipino-American actor Josh Andrés Rivera and actor Patrick Schwarzenegger have been officially cast to play the roles of Aaron Hernandez and Tim Tebow, respectively, in the highly anticipated FX limited series “American Sports Story.”

Originally ordered FX in August 2021, “American Sports Story” is an anthological series that explores significant events and individuals in the sports world through a contemporary lens and from multiple perspectives. The first season of the series is based on the podcast “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc” from the Boston Globe and Wondery.

The upcoming season will delve into the “rise and fall” of Aaron Hernandez, examining various aspects such as his identity, family, career, death, and legacy. Hernandez, once a promising tight end for the New England Patriots in the NFL, was ultimately convicted for murder and tragically took his own life in prison in 2017.

Although production on the series had already commenced earlier this year, it is currently on hold due to the ongoing strike the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Despite the delay, the casting of Rivera as Hernandez and Schwarzenegger as Tebow had already been confirmed prior to the strike.

Josh Andrés Rivera gained recognition for his portrayal of Chino in Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of the classic musical “West Side Story,” solidifying his place in the entertainment industry. He will soon be seen in the highly anticipated prequel film “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger, on the other hand, is known for his recent appearance in the Prime Video spinoff series “Gen V,” a continuation of “The Boys.” He has also been involved in projects such as “The Terminal List,” “The Staircase,” and “The Long Road Home,” showcasing his versatility as an actor.

“American Sports Story” is just one installment in the “American Story” anthology series on FX. It joins the ranks of other established shows like “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “American Horror Stories,” which have captivated audiences with their unique storytelling and compelling performances.

The series is written and executive produced Stu Zicherman, with Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson also serving as executive producers. The team also includes Martin Woodall, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy of Wondery, and Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello from The Boston Globe. The studio behind the production is 20th Television.

With the announcement of Rivera and Schwarzenegger’s involvement, anticipation for “American Sports Story” continues to grow, promising a thought-provoking exploration of the complex world of sports and its impact on society.

—

FAQ

Q: What is “American Sports Story”?

A: “American Sports Story” is an anthological limited series ordered FX that focuses on significant events and figures in the sports world, portrayed through a contemporary lens and from multiple perspectives.

Q: Who will Josh Andrés Rivera and Patrick Schwarzenegger be playing?

A: Josh Andrés Rivera will portray Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots’ tight end who was convicted for murder and took his own life in prison. Patrick Schwarzenegger will play the role of Tim Tebow, a former NFL player known for his college football success and ongoing influence.

Q: What other shows are part of the “American Story” anthology series?

A: The “American Story” anthology series includes shows like “American Crime Story,” “American Horror Story,” and “American Horror Stories.” These series explore various captivating stories from different genres and historical events.

Q: Who is involved in the production of “American Sports Story”?

A: Stu Zicherman is the writer and executive producer of “American Sports Story.” The series is also executive produced Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. Other executive producers include Martin Woodall, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy of Wondery, and Linda Pizutti Henry and Ira Napoliello from The Boston Globe. The production is handled 20th Television.

Q: When will “American Sports Story” be released?

A: The release date for “American Sports Story” has not been confirmed yet due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which has put the production on hold.