Cardi B Opens Up About Being Single and Ready for a Fresh Start

In a recent social media video, Cardi B made a candid revelation about her relationship status, confirming that she is no longer together with rapper Offset. The popular singer, known for hits like “Up,” took to Instagram Live to address her followers, admitting that she had been single for a while but struggled to find the right way to announce it to the world.

Cardi B expressed uncertainty about whether her fans had picked up on hints from her previous live sessions or Instagram Stories, where she would often share music with poignant messages. While she acknowledged disinterest in pursuing rumors or seeking confirmation from events, she felt compelled to share her truth. In her own words, Cardi B stated, “I have been single for a minute now. But I have been afraid to like… not afraid but I just don’t know how to tell the world. I feel like today has been like a sign. So, I wanna start 2024 afresh… open. I am curious for a new life, for a new beginning. Yeah, I am excited.”

Cardi B and Offset tied the knot in 2017 and have two children together – 5-year-old Kulture and 2-year-old Wave. Recent reports noted that both Cardi B and Offset had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Grammy Award-winning artist also posted cryptic messages on her Instagram Story, alluding to outgrowing relationships and prioritizing her own well-being.

Despite the personal changes in her life, Cardi B continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. Recently, she wowed fans as she graced the runway at Balenciaga’s fall 2024 show in Los Angeles, sporting a striking blue fur coat. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Cardi B expressed her gratitude for the experience, while Offset was noticeably absent from the event.

With her announcement, Cardi B embraces the idea of a fresh start and looks forward to embracing new opportunities and experiences in the future.