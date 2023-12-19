San Bernardino County to Replace Ambulance Provider After 40 Years

San Bernardino County has made the decision to replace its long-standing ambulance service provider, American Medical Response (AMR), with Consolidated Fire Agencies (CONFIRE) starting from October 2024. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of signing a five-year contract with CONFIRE, a joint operation of 15 fire departments, in order to improve emergency medical care and transportation in the county. The move is expected to enhance performance during disasters, especially when mutual aid is required between agencies.

The decision to end the contract with AMR, which has been operating in the county since the late 1970s, was not taken lightly. County CEO Luther Snoke acknowledged the service that AMR has provided over the years but emphasized the board’s commitment to a smooth transition and providing the best level of service to the community. The new contract with CONFIRE does not incur any costs for the county as ambulance services are charged to patients and their insurance companies.

AMR expressed surprise at the board’s decision, stating that their proposal had received more points than any other proposal and offered more system ambulances per day. However, the county clarified that evaluators had scored CONFIRE higher, with less than a quarter of a percent difference in total scores. CONFIRE’s proposal includes 93 ambulances in service at peak demand, with an additional 45 ambulances available to meet system surges.

Response times for ambulance services are set the Inland Counties Emergency Medical Agency and are equal for any provider. The county reassured that there would be no significant difference in response times between CONFIRE and AMR. Fourth District Supervisor Curt Hagman emphasized the importance of seamless coordination of services through mutual aid agreements, which CONFIRE is well-equipped to handle.

While AMR disagrees with the board’s decision and claims it ignores state law, the county stands its choice to revolutionize emergency medical care in San Bernardino County. CONFIRE’s deep understanding of the diverse communities and its reputation as a trusted public agency make it well-positioned to meet the unique needs of residents. AMR has indicated that it may explore legal options in response to the decision.