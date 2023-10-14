How to Stream and Watch “American Made” on Netflix

American Made is a crime drama film released in 2017 that tells the story of Barry Seal, a former TWA pilot who becomes involved in drug smuggling for the Medellín cartel in the 1980s. The film offers a thrilling glimpse into the life of this unlikely hero, including his recruitment the CIA to gather intelligence on the communist threat in Central America.

For those interested in watching American Made, the film is available to stream on Netflix. To access it, you will need to sign up for an account on the Netflix website or app. Netflix offers a variety of subscription plans, giving users the flexibility to choose the one that best fits their needs.

The cheapest option, the Netflix Standard with Ads Plan, is available for $6.99 per month. While this plan includes most of Netflix’s content, it does include advertisements before or during the shows and movies. Users can watch in Full HD and on two devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan, priced at $15.49 per month, removes the ads and allows for content downloads on two devices. It also offers the option to add one additional member to the account who doesn’t live in the same household.

For those looking for the ultimate streaming experience, the Premium Plan is available for $19.99 per month. This plan allows for four simultaneous devices, content displayed in Ultra HD, and downloads on up to six devices. It also offers the option to add up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household and supports Netflix spatial audio.

Once you have signed up for Netflix and chosen your preferred plan, you can search for American Made and start streaming the film. With Netflix’s extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original programming, you may find yourself diving into even more captivating content.

Please note that the availability of streaming services can change over time, so it’s always a good idea to check the latest information.

Sources:

– https://www.netflix.com/signup