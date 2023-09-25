Ryan Seacrest Foundation Opens 13th State-of-the-Art Media Center at Cohen Children’s Medical Center

Ryan Seacrest, the host of American Idol, has announced the opening of the 13th Seacrest Studios, a state-of-the-art media center, at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, New York. The announcement came after Seacrest revealed in August that his foundation would be launching the new studio.

Seacrest took to Instagram to share the news with his fans, revealing that the studio was ready for use patients and their loved ones. He also mentioned that he attended the ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19, along with his family and celebrity guests Madelyn Cline, Stephen Sanchez, and Charlotte Flair.

The announcement received overwhelming support from fans and followers, with many expressing their admiration for Seacrest’s philanthropic efforts. People praised him for the positive impact he has made in the lives of children and their families.

Notably, this new media center at the Cohen Children’s Medical Center marks the 13th studio opened the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. It comes just months after the opening of the 12th center at the Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Furthermore, plans are underway for the construction of another studio at the Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

In an interview with ABC7 New York, Seacrest expressed his passion for his philanthropic work. He shared how meaningful and purposeful it is for him to be able to make a difference in the lives of children and their families through the foundation.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation continues to expand its reach, bringing joy and entertainment to young patients across the country. Through the state-of-the-art media centers, children can engage in various activities, including music, broadcasting, and multimedia production, helping to create a positive and empowering environment during their hospital stay.

