Russian Propaganda Exploits American Actors on Cameo: New Tactics Revealed

A recent report the Microsoft Threat Analysis Center reveals that pro-Russia organizations have taken advantage of the platform Cameo to spread propaganda. American actors, including those known for their roles in “The Lord of the Rings” and “The Office,” were targeted to create personalized videos with ulterior motives. This campaign specifically aimed to tarnish the reputation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy linking him with substance abuse issues.

The report highlights that between July and October 2023, several celebrities, such as Elijah Wood, Mike Tyson, and John McGinley, were paid to create videos encouraging a man named “Vladimir” to seek help for substance abuse. These videos were then altered and distributed on various social media platforms, incorporating Ukraine emojis, tags to Zelenskyy’s Instagram account, and links to addiction treatment facilities.

The use of American celebrities in pro-Russia propaganda is not a new phenomenon. In a previous instance covered Wired, fabricated anti-Ukraine quotes were paired with photos of Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Kim Kardashian. These manipulated ads received substantial visibility, reaching 7.6 million people on Facebook alone.

Cameo, the platform where users can request personalized videos from celebrities, has stated that such video requests violate their Community Guidelines. They pledged to take appropriate action when violations are substantiated, including removing the problematic content and suspending the purchaser’s account.

These recent revelations highlight innovative tactics employed pro-Russia organizations to disseminate propaganda. The use of familiar faces from popular culture assists in lending credibility to their messages, which can subsequently influence public opinion. Such campaigns underscore the ongoing battle in the online information space and the need for increased vigilance against deceptive practices.