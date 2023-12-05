Experience the Hilarious Adventure of “America: The Motion Picture” on Netflix

Delve into a comical and action-packed rendition of American history with the animated film “America: The Motion Picture,” now available for streaming on Netflix. This satirical take on the nation’s past invites viewers on a wild and absurd journey with George Washington and his eccentric team as they take on King George and battle for freedom.

The film offers a unique and imaginative portrayal of historical figures, injecting humor and playfulness into their stories. George Washington, voiced Channing Tatum, leads a talented cast of voice actors including Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, and Judy Greer, among others, who bring the animated characters to life.

Watch “America: The Motion Picture” on Netflix

To enjoy the hilarious adventure that is “America: The Motion Picture,” you can easily stream it on Netflix. This popular streaming service offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and original content for subscribers worldwide.

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan: $6.99 per month (Standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$22.99 per month (Premium) Enter your email address and password to create an account Provide your chosen payment method

Netflix offers different plans to cater to various preferences:

The cheapest Standard with Ads Plan provides access to most movies and shows but includes ads before or during the content. It allows Full HD streaming on two supported devices simultaneously.

The Standard Plan is completely ad-free, provides Full HD streaming on two devices, and allows downloading on two supported devices. It also offers the option to add one extra member to the account who doesn’t live in the same household.

The Premium Plan offers all the benefits of the Standard Plan, with the added advantage of Ultra HD streaming on four supported devices simultaneously. Users can download content on up to six supported devices and have the option to add up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Don’t miss the chance to experience the hilarious and unconventional world of “America: The Motion Picture” on Netflix. Embark on this animated journey through American history, filled with witty humor, outrageous adventures, and a fresh twist on iconic historical figures.

Note: Streaming service availability is subject to change. The information provided was accurate at the time of writing.