Introducing the EliteMini UM780 XTX: A Game-Changing Mini PC

If you’re in search of a compact, high-performance gaming system that can be easily upgraded, look no further. Minisforum has just released its latest innovation, and it’s been dubbed the “King of Mini PCs.” The EliteMini UM780 XTX boasts a unique combination of power, versatility, and a miniature form factor.

At the heart of this impressive system lies AMD’s Ryzen 7 7840HS processor. With 8 cores, 16 threads, and a clock speed ranging from 3.80 GHz to 5.10 GHz, it’s built for exceptional performance. What’s more, it comes equipped with integrated Radeon 780M graphics based on the RDNA 3 architecture, featuring an impressive 768 stream processors and a clock speed of up to 2.70 GHz.

To ensure smooth and uninterrupted gaming sessions, the EliteMini UM780 XTX can be paired with up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory. Additionally, it supports two M.2-2280 SSDs with a PCIe 4.0 x4 form-factor for lightning-fast storage solutions.

While the Radeon 780M offers excellent integrated graphics capabilities, Minisforum understands the demands of today’s gamers. That’s why they’ve incorporated two USB4 ports and an OCuLink connector, allowing users to easily connect an external graphics solution. Whether it’s a USB4-enabled graphics card or an OCuLink-compatible option, this flexibility opens up a whole new world of gaming possibilities.

Connectivity is not an afterthought with the EliteMini UM780 XTX. With a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5 adapter, dual 2.5 GbE connectors with aggregation, multiple USB 3.2 Gen2 connectors, and four display outputs (including DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1), this mini PC is designed to meet all your connectivity needs. Two USB4 ports also offer the convenience of expanding your system with additional peripherals, such as an external graphics card or a USB hub for extra ports.

Minisforum understands that gaming PCs should not only deliver exceptional performance but also captivate users visually. The EliteMini UM780 XTX features an LED lion emblem, reminiscent of the iconic VoodooPC logo, adding a touch of aesthetic appeal to your gaming setup. Additionally, an angled stand is available to elevate this mini powerhouse and make it a standout feature of your desk.

With pricing options starting at $479 for the barebones version and going up to $719 for the version with 64 GB of DDR5 and a 1TB SSD, the EliteMini UM780 XTX offers an affordable entry point for gamers looking to enhance their gaming experience without compromising on performance.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can the EliteMini UM780 XTX be easily upgraded?

Yes, the EliteMini UM780 XTX is designed to be easily upgradeable. It can be paired with an external graphics solution featuring a USB4 or an OCuLink interface, allowing users to enhance their gaming experience.

2. What is the maximum amount of memory supported the EliteMini UM780 XTX?

The EliteMini UM780 XTX supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and optimal gaming performance.

3. What kind of connectivity options does the EliteMini UM780 XTX offer?

This mini PC comes equipped with a Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5 adapter, dual 2.5 GbE connectors, USB4 ports, USB 3.2 Gen2 connectors, and multiple display outputs, providing users with a wide range of connectivity options.

4. Does the EliteMini UM780 XTX have an aesthetically pleasing design?

Yes, Minisforum has incorporated an LED lion emblem, reminiscent of the iconic VoodooPC logo, giving the EliteMini UM780 XTX a visually appealing look. Additionally, an angled stand is available for users who want to elevate the mini PC on their desk.

