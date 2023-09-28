AMC+ Streaming Service: A Quality Streaming Option for 2023

AMC+ may not be as popular as some of the bigger streaming services, but its commitment to producing high-quality series sets it apart in the streaming wars. With hit shows like Interview with the Vampire and Dark Winds, as well as an impressive back catalog of content, AMC+ is worth considering for streaming enthusiasts.

When it comes to original programming, AMC+ takes a quality over quantity approach. Series such as Interview with the Vampire, Gangs of London, A Discovery of Witches, and Dark Winds have received critical acclaim. In addition, Dark Winds was even produced renowned author George R.R. Martin. While AMC+ may not have as many originals as Netflix or HBO Max, their catalog of shows is steadily growing.

AMC+ is also bolstered its extensive back catalog of content from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV. This includes popular TV shows like Mad Men, The Walking Dead spinoffs, Killing Eve, as well as cult favorites like Halt and Catch Fire and Kevin Can F**k Himself. Additionally, the service offers a wide selection of studio movies such as Starship Troopers and The Rock.

One standout feature of AMC+ is its connection to other AMC-owned streaming services. Subscribers gain access to Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited at no extra cost. This is a major advantage, especially for horror fans, as Shudder offers a wide range of horror movies. This makes AMC+ a must-have service for horror enthusiasts.

However, there are a few notable omissions from the AMC+ lineup. Breaking Bad, its spinoff Better Call Saul, and the original The Walking Dead are not available on the streaming service. While this may be disappointing for some, the shift away from exclusivity and the rise of licensing agreements is becoming increasingly common among streaming services.

In terms of user interface, the AMC+ app can be glitchy on smart TVs, and navigation is not always smooth. However, the desktop version is easier to use and search. The lack of 4K streaming and the lower-quality HD may be a drawback for some viewers. Additionally, the closed captioning feature is not as user-friendly as other streaming platforms, as it requires adjusting settings through the device menu.

When it comes to pricing, AMC+ offers a single tier subscription for $8.99 per month, which is relatively affordable compared to other ad-free streaming services. It is also possible to lower the cost to $6.99 per month with an annual subscription. Despite the app’s shortcomings, the wide range of content and access to other AMC streaming services make AMC+ a worthwhile investment.

In conclusion, while AMC+ may not have the same level of recognition as other streaming giants, it offers a solid lineup of original programming and an extensive back catalog. Additionally, its connection to Shudder and other AMC-owned services adds value. Although there are a few drawbacks in terms of user interface and missing content, the pricing and quality of AMC+ make it a compelling option for streaming in 2023.

