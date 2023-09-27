Netflix to Remove AMC Series ‘Into the Badlands’ from US Catalog in November 2023

Netflix has announced that it will be removing the popular AMC series ‘Into the Badlands’ from its US catalog in November 2023. The martial arts action series, created Miles Millar and Alfred Gough and starring Daniel Wu, follows the journey of Sunny, a skilled warrior, as he travels through a dangerous land with a young boy in search of enlightenment.

The show, which aired from 2015 to 2019, consists of 32 episodes across multiple seasons. Netflix US and Canada are the only regions where the series is available, with Netflix US acquiring it in 2017. New seasons were released annually, with the final season premiering in two parts in March and November 2019.

If you’re interested in watching ‘Into the Badlands’ before it leaves Netflix, make sure you have a premium-tier subscription, as the show is not available on Netflix’s lower-tier advertising plan.

With the removal of ‘Into the Badlands’, Netflix will have only a few AMC shows remaining in its catalog, including ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ (both licensed from Sony Pictures Television) and ‘The Walking Dead’. However, the licenses for ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ will expire in 2025 and 2027, respectively, while ‘The Walking Dead’ is currently licensed through 2027.

In the past, Netflix had other AMC series such as ‘Halt and Catch Fire’, ‘TURN: Washington Spies’, and ‘Mad Men’. AMC has since focused on keeping their original shows exclusive to their own platforms, although some of their content has recently become available on Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service.

