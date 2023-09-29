AMC Networks Launches Ad-Supported Version of AMC+ Streaming Service

AMC Networks has introduced an ad-supported version of its flagship streaming service, AMC+, priced at $4.99 per month. This new tier includes a relatively light ad load, with fewer than five minutes of commercials per hour. The programming selection remains the same as the ad-free subscription plan, but at a lower price. Subscribers can choose either the ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month or opt for an annual subscription at $83.88, saving 20% over monthly rates.

AMC+ offers a wide range of programming, including original series and popular back catalog titles. It also provides full access to AMC-owned streamers such as Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks, stated that this ad-supported version gives consumers more flexibility and allows advertising partners to leverage the reach and appeal of high-quality shows. Marketers can take advantage of new and innovative ways to reach consumers, including interactive and shoppable ads, flexible product integrations, and enhanced technological features.

While the introduction of an ad-supported tier is not a new concept in the streaming industry, AMC Networks aims to provide viewers with more options and enhance the overall viewing experience. Competitors such as HBO Max, Disney+, Netflix, and Prime Video have also introduced cheaper subscription plans with ads.

IGN’s State of Streaming event evaluated major streaming services, giving AMC+ a rating of 8 out of 10. IGN praised its great shows and access to Shudder, stating that it could potentially tempt viewers away from other services. However, the app itself was noted to have room for improvement.

Overall, the launch of an ad-supported version of AMC+ demonstrates the company’s commitment to offering flexibility to viewers and creating new opportunities for advertisers.

Sources:

– Variety (no URL)

– IGN (no URL)