AMC Networks Introduces Ad-Supported Version of AMC Plus Streaming Service

AMC Networks has announced the launch of an ad-supported version of its AMC Plus streaming service. The new plan will be available for $4.99 per month, offering access to the same content library as the ad-free version priced at $8.99 per month.

The ad-supported tier will feature a “light” ad load, limiting advertisements to less than five minutes per hour. Subscribers will have access to popular AMC Plus series and films such as The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Dark Winds, Interview with a Vampire, and classics like Mad Men. Additionally, the ad-supported version will also provide access to other AMC Networks streaming platforms including Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited.

“This ad-supported version of AMC+ gives consumers more flexibility while bringing ads to the only piece of our distribution ecosystem that wasn’t already ad-supported,” said Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks.

AMC Plus’ decision to introduce an ad-supported option aligns with the recent trend among streaming services to explore new ways to grow their subscriber bases. Several major streaming platforms, including HBO Max, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, have announced similar ad-supported plans.

Moreover, the introduction of an ad-supported version follows AMC’s recent move to offer certain shows, like Fear of the Walking Dead and Killing Eve, without ads on HBO Max. This strategy aims to boost the visibility of AMC Plus while enriching HBO Max’s content library.

