AMC Networks Faces Decline in Advertising Revenue, But Streaming Subscribers Grow

AMC Networks, the parent company of popular cable channels like AMC, IFC, and Sundance TV, as well as streaming services including AMC+, Acorn TV, and Shudder, experienced an 18 percent drop in its third-quarter U.S. advertising revenue. The decline, amounting to $147 million, can be attributed to expected decreases in linear ratings, a challenging advertising market, and a reduction in original programming episodes. However, the company managed to partially offset these challenges through growth in digital and advanced advertising revenue.

This decrease in advertising revenue follows a 17 percent drop in the second quarter and a 20 percent decline in the first quarter. Despite these setbacks, AMC Networks reported positive news in terms of streaming subscribers. The company’s streaming subscriber base increased 100,000 to reach 11.1 million as of the end of September, marking a return to growth after a period of decline. This represents a 1 percent improvement over the second quarter of 2023 and a 4 percent increase compared to the previous year.

AMC Networks aims to further expand its streaming services, with management setting a target of reaching 20 million to 25 million subscribers for its niche-oriented streamers 2025. This ambitious goal reflects the growing demand for streaming content among audiences seeking more specialized and tailored programming options.

To adapt to the changing media landscape and the impact of “cord cutting,” AMC Networks carried out a restructuring plan that started in November. This plan aimed to achieve cost reductions and involved exiting a portion of office space in New York, Maryland, and California. The company recorded impairment charges of $11.6 million as a result.

Despite the challenges, AMC Networks remains optimistic about the future. CEO Kristin Dolan, who took over the leadership position in February, emphasized the company’s commitment to high-quality programming, strong partnerships, and profitability. In addition to introducing an ad-supported version of AMC+, the company launched programmatic buying on its linear networks, becoming an industry first and solidifying its position as a leader in TV advertising.

FAQs

1. Why did AMC Networks experience a decline in advertising revenue?

The decline in advertising revenue can be attributed to anticipated declines in linear ratings, a challenging ad market, and a reduction in original programming episodes during the third quarter. However, the company saw growth in digital and advanced advertising revenue.

2. Did AMC Networks see any growth in streaming subscribers?

Yes, AMC Networks reported an increase in streaming subscribers, with its subscriber base growing 100,000 to reach 11.1 million as of the end of September. This marked a return to growth after a period of decline.

3. What are AMC Networks’ goals for its streaming services?

AMC Networks aims to reach 20 million to 25 million subscribers for its niche-oriented streamers 2025, demonstrating its commitment to catering to the growing demand for specialized programming options.

4. How did AMC Networks adapt to the changing media landscape?

To navigate the impact of “cord cutting” and achieve cost reductions, AMC Networks implemented a restructuring plan that involved exiting a portion of its office space in New York, Maryland, and California. This move led to impairment charges of $11.6 million.

5. What is the focus of AMC Networks’ CEO, Kristin Dolan?

AMC Networks’ CEO, Kristin Dolan, emphasizes the company’s focus on high-quality programming, strong partnerships, and profitability. In addition to introducing an ad-supported version of AMC+, the company launched programmatic buying on its linear networks, establishing itself as an industry leader in TV advertising.