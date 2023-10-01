AMC Networks has introduced the ad-supported edition of its streaming service AMC+. The ad-supported version will initially be available on the company’s direct-to-consumer platform and apps, with plans to expand to third-party platforms and channel providers in the near future. Priced at $4.99 per month, the ad-supported version features a light ad load of less than five minutes per hour, offering the same series and film titles as the ad-free version. The ad-free plan will continue to be available at the current price of $8.99 per month, with the option for ad-free viewers to save over 20% purchasing an annual subscription for $83.88.

Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks, stated that the ad-supported version of AMC+ offers consumers more flexibility while introducing ads to the only part of their distribution ecosystem that was not previously ad-supported. By combining their linear networks, growing presence on connected TV and FAST platforms, AMC Networks aims to provide advertisers with better opportunities to connect with consumers. Additionally, the company plans to offer marketers new and innovative ways to reach consumers, such as interactive and shoppable ads, product integrations, genre takeovers, and other tech-enabled enhancements that were previously unavailable.

Both the ad-supported and ad-free tiers of AMC+ will include the network’s premium original series and franchises. Ad-supported subscribers will also have full access to streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as linear networks AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV.

Sources:

– Erik Gruenwedel, “AMC Networks Launches Ad-Supported Version of AMC+ Streaming Service,” October 1, 2023