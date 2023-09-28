AMC Networks Introduces Ad-Supported Streaming for AMC+ Service

AMC Networks has recently launched an ad-supported version of its popular streaming service, AMC+. The new service will be available to broadband users and is priced at $4.99 per month, offering a more affordable alternative to the ad-free tier which is priced at $8.99 per month. The ad-supported version of AMC+ will feature the same programming selections as its ad-free counterpart but will include fewer than five minutes of commercials per hour.

Kim Kelleher, the Chief Commercial Officer of AMC Networks, stated that the introduction of the ad-supported version of AMC+ provides consumers with more flexibility and expands the ad-supported presence of the company’s distribution ecosystem. She also mentioned that the new service allows advertisers to fully leverage the reach and appeal of AMC’s high-quality shows and connect with viewers across different platforms. The ad-supported version of AMC+ will offer various advertising options such as interactive and shoppable ads, product integrations, and genre takeovers.

In addition to the ad-supported AMC+ service, subscribers will also have full access to other streaming services under the AMC+ bundle, including Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited, as well as linear networks such as AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV.

AMC Networks has already secured partnerships with dozens of advertisers for the new ad-supported version of AMC+. The service will feature various interactive ad units, squeeze-back screens, and shoppable ads, among other innovative advertising formats.

Overall, the introduction of the ad-supported AMC+ service provides users with more options for enjoying their favorite content while offering advertisers new and innovative ways to engage with audiences.

Sources:

– AMC Networks Unveils Ad-Supported Version of AMC+

– AMC Networks Introduces AMC+ Ad-Supported Option with Dozens of Advertisers