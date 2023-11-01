AMC Networks International U.K. Refreshes Channel Portfolio and Streaming Services

AMC Networks International U.K. is set to give its portfolio of local channels and streaming services a complete makeover. The rebranding initiative, scheduled to launch on November 22, aims to enhance the recognition and accessibility of the network’s offerings.

One of the most significant changes will be the transformation of CBS Reality, a popular entertainment channel for adult women since 2016. It will be rebranded as True Crime, aligning its name with its content focus. The companion streaming service will also change its name to True Crime U.K.

True Crime U.K. is an ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform. With over 250 hours of captivating content, the service is currently available on several platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Rakuten TV, and Samsung TV +. Additional platforms will soon host the streaming service to expand its reach further.

Another channel undergoing a transformation is Legend, previously known as Horror Channel, which shifted its focus to action, sci-fi, adventure, and western series and movies in 2022. It will now be rebranded as Watch Free U.K. As part of the revamp, other channels within the portfolio, such as Legend XTRA and True Crime XTRA, along with their time-shifted versions, will also receive new names.

This rebranding strategy aims to provide viewers with carefully curated content that caters to both existing and new audiences. Sam Rowden, the VP of content group at AMC Networks International U.K., expressed the network’s desire to enhance recognition and accessibility to their services while effectively representing their content offerings.

The refreshed channel lineup will continue to feature popular original content such as “Evidence of Evil,” “Murder the Sea,” and “Killers: Caught on Camera,” along with exclusive third-party content like “Medical Detectives.” For the future, Legend has exciting series and movies lined up, including “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” and classic westerns like “Jet Pilot” and “Angel and the Bad Man,” starring John Wayne.

With its rebranding efforts, AMC Networks International U.K. aims to create a more engaging and distinctive viewing experience for its audience, solidifying its position as a leading player in the U.K.’s entertainment landscape.

