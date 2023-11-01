AMC Networks International U.K. Announces Rebranding of CBS AMC Channels

AMC Networks International U.K. is set to undergo a major rebranding initiative for its portfolio of local channels and streaming services in partnership with Paramount Global. The rebranding is scheduled to take place on November 22.

One of the key changes involves the popular entertainment channel CBS Reality, which will be renamed as True Crime. The associated streaming brand will also undergo a name change to become True Crime U.K. This move reflects a strategic shift aimed at aligning the channels’ offerings to cater to both existing and new audiences.

The True Crime streaming service, an ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) platform, offers more than 250 hours of content. It is currently available on multiple platforms, including Amazon Freevee, Rakuten TV, and Samsung TV +. Additional platforms are expected to be added in the near future, further expanding its reach.

Another notable rebranding involves the entertainment channel Legend, previously known as the Horror Channel. Legend will be transformed into Watch Free U.K., offering a diverse lineup of action, sci-fi, adventure, and western series and movies.

Other channels within the portfolio, such as Legend XTRA and True Crime XTRA, as well as their respective time-shift versions, will also undergo rebranding to provide a more cohesive and recognizable experience for viewers.

The relaunched channels will continue to feature a range of original content, including popular series such as “Evidence of Evil,” “Murder the Sea,” and “Killers: Caught on Camera.” Exclusive third-party content, including “Medical Detectives,” will also be available.

With this rebranding initiative, AMC Networks International U.K. aims to create a more easily identifiable and accessible content offering for its viewers. The strategic changes are designed to strengthen the network’s position in the U.K. market and attract a broader audience.

Sources: AMC Networks International U.K.