The Shift in TV Consumption: Consumer Control and Advertising Opportunities

The rise of streaming platforms has brought about a significant change in the way people watch TV shows. According to Evan Adlman, EVP of Commercial Sales & Revenue for AMC Networks, networks are no longer setting the appointment for when consumers watch a show. Instead, consumers are now in control, choosing when and where they want to watch their favorite programs.

This shift can be attributed to the increase in distribution points and consumer options for viewing. In the past, there were only a few distribution endpoints that reached a large audience. However, today, networks like AMC have multiple channels available on various platforms, including traditional providers, satellite distributors, virtual MVPDs, and their own suite of direct-to-consumer (DTC) products.

This abundance of choices allows consumers to watch content on their own terms, leading to a fragmented viewing experience. As a result, advertisers need to adapt and find new ways to reach their target audience across different platforms. Adlman suggests that the industry needs to be more intelligent and strategic in delivering messages to consumers through various endpoints.

AMC Networks has adopted a “viewer-first strategy” that focuses on expanding distribution endpoints and making content available wherever viewers are. The company aims to super serve specific audiences through hit franchises like The Walking Dead, making AMC the go-to choice for fans.

In order to better understand viewership patterns and preferences, AMC utilizes data-driven insights and targeting strategies. The launch of their product Audience Plus has allowed them to gather data on what people are watching, where, and on which platforms. This information is then shared with advertisers, enabling them to target consumers more effectively.

Despite the challenges that come with advertising on streaming platforms, traditional TV advertising still holds value. Adlman emphasizes the importance of looking beyond when people are watching and instead focusing on what they are watching. With so much content available to consumers, both new and old, advertisers need to consider how to take advantage of advancements in technology to reach their target audience.

Overall, the shift in TV consumption towards consumer control presents both challenges and opportunities for advertisers. By adapting their strategies and leveraging data, advertisers can effectively engage with viewers in a fragmented viewing landscape.

