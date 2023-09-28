AMC Networks Launches Cheaper Ad-Supported Tier for AMC+

AMC Networks has officially introduced a new, cheaper ad-supported tier for its streaming service, AMC+. The subscription option is priced at $5 per month, significantly lower than the current ad-free rate of $9. Initially, this tier will be available on AMC Networks’ direct-to-consumer platforms and apps, with plans to expand to third-party distributors in the near future. The ad load for the new version of AMC+ is described as “light,” with no more than five minutes of ads per hour. Subscribers to this tier will have access to the same series and films as the ad-free version.

AMC+ is a bundled service that includes programming from linear channels such as AMC, BBC America, IFC, and Sundance TV. Additionally, subscribers have full access to other company-owned streaming services including Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. This launch has been anticipated the management team at AMC Networks, who have been emphasizing the targeted approach of their various streaming services. AMC Networks CEO, Kristin Dolan, has highlighted the economic structure and specific genre focus of their services.

AMC Networks sees this move as an opportunity to bring advertising to a previously untapped area of their business. With the rapid growth of AMC+ since its launch in 2020, it has become the largest streaming outlet within the company. As the company continues to expand its subscription streaming offerings, it is also recognizing the importance of the ad-supported streaming TV market. The introduction of the ad-supported tier will enable AMC Networks to maximize the reach and appeal of their high-quality shows and connect with viewers across different platforms.

Kim Kelleher, Chief Commercial Officer at AMC Networks, believes that the new ad tier will be a valuable addition to the company’s business lines. The announcement of this tier has generated significant interest among advertisers in the upfront marketplace, indicating potential growth and revenue opportunities for AMC Networks. While ad revenue has declined in recent quarters, streaming revenues have shown positive growth. This move demonstrates AMC Networks’ commitment to adapting to the changing media landscape and finding new ways to connect with viewers.

