New Strategies for Media Companies in the Streaming Era

Media companies are grappling with the implications of recent developments in the distribution landscape. The Charter-Disney programming dispute and subsequent resolution have raised important questions about the future of bundled services and their impact on revenue streams. However, analysts at MoffettNathanson believe that some media companies may be less affected these changes than others.

AMC Networks, for example, is in a unique position. The company has already been pursuing a path that includes bundling its AMC+ streaming service with traditional linear pay TV distribution. As a result, the limited negotiating power caused the absence of live sports or other must-have content is not a significant concern for AMC Networks.

This strategy has proven successful for other companies as well. Paramount CEO Bob Bakish recently highlighted the benefits of hard bundles that bring together pay TV and SVOD services. These bundles not only increase subscriber numbers but also reduce subscriber acquisition costs and minimize churn.

On the other hand, Fox has a slimmer sports and news portfolio and is relatively unaffected the pressure to drop long tail networks and bundle SVOD services because they sold off their long tail assets and SVOD exposure years ago.

AMC Networks reported strong Q3 earnings, with streaming revenues accounting for over 70% of its domestic affiliate fee revenues. This suggests that the bundling strategy has been effective for the company. However, it remains unclear how much of the streaming revenues are driven bundled deals versus standalone direct-to-consumer subscriptions.

While media companies may see a decline in standalone DTC subscription growth, bundling offers an opportunity to maintain revenue streams tied to the linear bundle. MoffettNathanson projects a 4% decline in affiliate and streaming subscription revenue for AMC Networks in 2023, following several years of growth.

In conclusion, the changing landscape of media distribution presents both challenges and opportunities for companies in the streaming era. By embracing bundled services and exploring innovative distribution models, media companies can adapt to changing consumer preferences and maintain a steady revenue stream.

