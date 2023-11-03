AMC Networks Reports Increase in Streaming Subscribers Despite Declining Ad Sales

AMC Networks announced its third-quarter 2023 earnings, revealing a significant increase in streaming subscribers despite a decline in ad sales. The company added 100,000 subscribers across AMC+ and its other niche streamers in Q3, marking a positive turnaround after two consecutive quarters of declining subscriber numbers. As of September 30th, streaming subscribers reached 11.1 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter’s 11 million.

While the streaming subscriber base showed growth, U.S. ad sales for AMC Networks experienced an 18% decrease. This decline in ad revenue poses a challenge for the company’s overall financial performance. However, AMC Networks remains optimistic about the future and is taking strategic measures to maintain profitability.

The company initially faced a decline in streaming subscribers in the first half of the year, losing 300,000 subscribers in Q1 and reaching a low of 11 million in Q2. However, with the introduction of an updated subscriber definition, excluding estimated conversions, the streaming subscriber count totaled 11.2 million at the end of Q1. This new approach allows for a more accurate representation of actual subscribers.

Despite challenges in ad sales and revenue streams, AMC Networks displayed growth and stability in other areas. Content licensing revenue increased 7%, while streaming revenue rose 9%. Affiliate sales, on the other hand, dropped 13%. International operations also faced some setbacks with a 2% decline in revenue, but ad sales in this segment increased 11%.

AMC Networks’ CEO, Kristin Dolan, acknowledged the evolving nature of the industry and emphasized the company’s commitment to high-quality programming, strong partnerships, and profitability. Dolan highlighted notable achievements such as the successful launch of an ad-supported version of AMC+ and the introduction of programmatic buying on their linear networks, an industry first.

Despite the challenges, AMC Networks remains optimistic about achieving their free cash flow goals for the year and is focused on responsible content investment and monetization across various distribution platforms and licensing opportunities.

