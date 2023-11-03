AMC Networks Attracts 100,000 New Subscribers in Q3, Expands Streaming Offerings

AMC Networks has reported an impressive growth in streaming subscribers during the third quarter of 2023. The company has successfully added 100,000 new subscribers to its popular streaming services, including AMC+ and Shudder, marking a significant rebound from the 500,000 subscriber loss experienced in the previous quarter.

In an era defined industry experimentation and transformation, AMC Networks has remained resilient and executed its business plan effectively. The company’s strategic focus on delivering high-quality programming and forging strong partnerships has contributed to its recent success. Notably, AMC Networks made industry history becoming the first to launch programmatic buying on its linear networks, further solidifying its leadership in TV advertising.

AMC Networks has also expanded its distribution platforms, partnering with prominent platforms such as Max and Xumo from Comcast and Charter. These partnerships have enhanced the visibility and accessibility of AMC’s content, attracting a broader audience base.

One of the standout highlights of the quarter was the remarkable debut of “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” on AMC+. The show garnered unprecedented viewership, reinforcing AMC’s position as a provider of compelling programming.

While overall revenues at AMC dropped 6.6% compared to the same period in 2022, the company experienced a commendable increase in streaming revenues, which reached $142 million. This growth can be attributed to a focus on acquiring higher-value subscribers and the recent launch of an ad-supported version of AMC+. The introduction of the ad-supported model has attracted new subscribers, providing them with an accessible and affordable option to access AMC’s premium content.

Going forward, AMC Networks remains committed to achieving its free cash flow goals for the year. The company’s emphasis on responsible content investment and monetization across various distribution platforms and licensing opportunities sets the stage for continued success in the streaming market.

