AMC+ Launches Advertising-Supported Tier, Offering More Flexibility for Viewers

AMC Networks has announced the release of the advertising-supported tier for its streaming service, AMC+. This new tier, which comes at a price point of $4.99 per month, offers a more affordable option compared to the ad-free tier that costs $8.99 per month. Initially, it will be available only on AMC’s own direct-to-consumer platforms and apps, with plans to expand to third-party platforms in the coming weeks.

The advertising-supported tier of AMC+ will provide access to AMC’s programming, as well as content from Shudder, Sundance Now, and IFC Films Unlimited. It will also include the linear channels for AMC, IFC, BBC America, and Sundance TV.

AMC already has a substantial number of advertisers on board for this new tier and will offer a suite of advertising options, including interactive units, trivia breaks, “squeeze-back” spots, and episodic takeovers. This move aligns with the launch of The Walking Dead spinoff The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and the return of Fear the Walking Dead in October. Last month, AMC entered into a promotional partnership with Max, enabling AMC shows to be streamed on the Max platform for a limited time.

Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks, stated that the advertising-supported version of AMC+ allows for more flexibility for consumers, while also providing advertisers the opportunity to fully leverage the reach and appeal of their high-quality shows. This includes interactive and shoppable ads, product integrations, whole genre takeovers, and other innovative enhancements.

The introduction of advertising tiers has become a new industry standard within the streaming business. Other platforms such as Max, Netflix, and Disney+ have all implemented similar models within the past year. Amazon is also following suit launching an ad-supported tier for Prime Video.

