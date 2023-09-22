Amazon Prime Video to Introduce Limited Ads in Content

Amazon has revealed its plans to introduce advertisements in its Prime Video content. Starting early next year, the company’s streaming service, included with a Prime membership, will offer an ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month. Prime customers will receive an email with instructions on how to sign up for the ad-free option in the weeks leading up to the ad launch.

While TV series and movies on Prime Video will have limited advertisements, live events streamed on the service, such as sports, will continue to include advertising. Amazon aims to include far fewer ads compared to linear TV and other streaming TV providers to enhance the user experience.

This move Amazon showcases the increasing trend of streaming services relying on advertising as an additional revenue stream. Some of Prime Video’s popular original series, such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Daisy Jones & the Six,” have contributed to the service’s success. By investing in compelling content and continually increasing that investment, Amazon aims to maintain its position as a dominant player in the streaming industry.

As streaming services continue to compete for viewers’ attention, providing an ad-free experience is becoming a premium option. However, offering limited advertisements allows streaming platforms to generate revenue necessary for producing high-quality content and expanding their libraries.

Overall, Amazon’s decision to introduce limited ads in Prime Video content seeks to strike a balance between providing an enjoyable viewing experience and funding the production of compelling content in the long run.

