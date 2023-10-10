Amazon’s Big Deal Days: Early Cord Cutting Device Deals

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event, known as Big Deal Days, is set to start tomorrow and run through Wednesday. However, if you can’t wait, there are already amazing deals on cord cutting devices available right now. Here are some of the highlights:

10% Back

Until October 11th, purchase select Amazon devices, such as Fire TVs or Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, and get 10% back when you pay with an Amazon Credit Card. This offer applies to a range of devices, and you can find the full list on Amazon’s website.

Fire TVs

Multiple Fire TVs are currently on sale, starting from just $17.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite. The high-end Fire TV Cube is also at its lowest price ever, priced at just $109.99. Additionally, you can get the Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro on sale for a limited time.

Google Nest WiFi

A Nest WiFi Router and three extenders can be purchased for just $168, down from the usual $349. This set covers up to 6,700 square feet and is the lowest price it has ever been offered.

Fire Max 11 Tablet $80 Off!

The new Fire Max 11 tablet, Amazon’s most powerful and largest tablet, is currently on sale for $149.99, which is $80 off its list price. With 14 hours of battery life, 125GB of storage, and a 2000 x 1200 resolution, this tablet offers great features at a reduced price.

Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet, which comes with wireless charging, 4GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor, is available at its lowest price ever. Currently priced at $94.99, down from $179.99, it offers a budget-friendly option for those in search of a good tablet.

New Roku Express 4K Bundle

Roku recently introduced the Roku Express 4K Bundle exclusively on Amazon. Priced at $49.99, this bundle includes the upgraded Roku remote with hands-free control and programmable preset buttons.

Bose Smart Soundbar

For those seeking a high-end soundbar that doubles as an Alexa smart speaker, Bose’s Smart Soundbar with Alexa Built-in is currently $200 off. With a sale price of $699, this soundbar offers excellent audio quality alongside smart assistant capabilities.

Amazon Prime Video Store Credit

If you spend $30 on movies and TV shows on Prime Video, you will receive a $6 credit to be used on Amazon Prime Video. This limited-time offer ends on October 13, 2023.

Keep an eye on Amazon’s Deals Tab for more cord cutting deals during the fall Prime Day event in 2023. These deals provide a great opportunity to upgrade your home entertainment setup without breaking the bank.

