Amazon’s Fallout Series Set to Premiere on April 12, 2024

Amazon has announced that its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise, Fallout, will premiere on April 12, 2024. The series will be exclusively available on Prime Video.

The announcement was made on October 23rd, known to Fallout fans as “Fallout Day” in the game’s lore. The executive producer and game director of Bethesda, Todd Howard, is also an executive producer on the series. The cast includes Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, and Sarita Choudhury.

According to Amazon, the show will feature an original story set in a post-apocalyptic version of Los Angeles and will be considered a canonical addition to the existing game franchise. However, the number of episodes and the release schedule have not yet been revealed.

Video game adaptations have been gaining popularity recently, with HBO’s The Last of Us achieving record-breaking viewership numbers and The Super Mario Bros. Movie becoming the highest-grossing video game-based film in its first week of release.

Although there is no official trailer for the Fallout series yet, a leaked trailer from August provided glimpses of a vault entrance and characters in power armor. Fans are eagerly awaiting a full trailer to get a better sense of what to expect from the show.

Overall, the premiere date announcement of Amazon’s Fallout series has generated excitement among fans of the franchise, who are eagerly counting down the days until they can immerse themselves in this post-apocalyptic world.

Sources:

– Bethesda

– Amazon