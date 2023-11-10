An Unprecedented Celebration: Amazon’s Biggest Shopping Festival of 2023

The Great Indian Festival 2023 organized Amazon came to a spectacular end after a month-long celebration of shopping, savings, and incredible deals. This year’s event proved to be the most successful yet, with a record-breaking 110 crore customer visits, making it the highest-ever attendance. Over 40 lakh new customers joined Amazon India for the first time, showcasing the platform’s growing popularity and reach.

The festival presented customers with more than 5,000 new product launches from top brands, ensuring a wide range of choices for shoppers across various categories. To make shopping even more affordable, Amazon India offered exciting bank discounts and unique rewards, resulting in customers collectively saving over ₹600 crore. With an emphasis on accessibility, Amazon India successfully delivered packages to more than 19,000 pin-codes across the country, with a significant number of new customers emerging from tier 2 and below towns like Jalandhar, Kolhapur, Midnapore, and Visakhapatnam.

Amidst the success, Manish Tiwary, the Country Manager of India Consumer Business at Amazon, expressed gratitude to customers, brand and bank partners, sellers, and delivery associates for their contributions to the event. The Great Indian Festival 2023 marked a milestone in the history of Amazon’s operations in India.

FAQ