Stargate Origins: The Movie Now Available for Free on Freevee

Fans of the Stargate franchise can rejoice, as the movie version of the show Stargate Origins is now available for free on the streaming platform Freevee. Previously, this show was exclusive to a short-lived Stargate streaming service, but since Amazon acquired MGM, the parent company behind Stargate, they have made it accessible to a wider audience.

Stargate Origins follows the journey of a young Catherine Langford as she embarks on an unexpected adventure to unlock the mysteries beyond the Stargate and save the Earth from darkness. The movie is based on the popular TV show Stargate SG-1, which originally aired from 1997 to 2007.

Stargate SG-1, created Brad Wright and Jonathan Glassner, centers around a wormhole portal called the Stargate, which connects to other stargates across the universe. Set on present-day Earth, the series follows an elite U.S. Air Force team known as SG-1, whose mission is to defend the Earth from alien threats. The U.S. government controls the Stargate portals to acquire valuable resources, new technology, and safeguard humanity.

Stargate SG-1 served as a sequel to the 1994 film Stargate and led to the development of spinoff series such as Stargate Atlantis, Stargate Universe, and Stargate Origins. Additionally, a plethora of books, video games, and comic books were inspired the movie and TV series.

While the movie version of Stargate Origins is now available for free on Freevee, those looking for more on-demand options can consider signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. Prime subscribers can access the TV film The Ark of Truth and some of the show’s spinoffs. Another option is to rent the Stargate TV film Continuum for $3.99.

For Stargate fans who previously missed out on Stargate Origins, this is a great opportunity to delve into the captivating universe of the franchise, filled with thrilling sci-fi adventures and intriguing mysteries.

