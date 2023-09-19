Amazon Launches “Preview Party” Feature for Finding Free Content on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon has introduced a new feature called “Preview Party” that aims to simplify the process of finding free content to watch on Amazon Fire TV. This feature, first reported AFTVnews, allows users to access the best free episodes of shows from various streaming services in one convenient location. Simply ask Alexa to start the Preview Party to access this feature.

According to Amazon, Preview Party allows users to sample premium content from top streaming apps without the need to subscribe. By saying “Alexa, start the Preview Party” and using their Fire TV remote, users can explore shows they’ve been hearing about without any commitment. Additionally, Preview Party content can also be experienced on Fire tablets.

It is worth noting that Amazon has mentioned that this feature is a limited-time offer. While it remains unclear whether Preview Party itself will be discontinued or if the available episodes will change in the future, it is common for streaming services to rotate the free episodes they offer to align with current shows.

For owners of Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices, Preview Party presents a great opportunity to try out various streaming services and determine if there is content worth watching before subscribing to platforms like Paramount+, Apple TV, AMC+, MGM+, and more. With all these services easily accessible in one place on Fire TV or Fire Tablet, users can explore a range of content options.

No specific duration has been announced for how long this feature will be available. To learn more about Preview Party, visit the official Amazon page.

Definitions:

– Amazon Fire TV: A digital media player and microconsole developed Amazon that streams digital audio/video content to a high-definition television.

– Preview Party: A new feature introduced Amazon for Amazon Fire TV, enabling users to easily find free content from various streaming services.